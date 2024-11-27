Review: Uni season at Yamato, Edinburgh

Earlier this year, I was invited to Yamato and was so blown away by both the service and food that I had to visit again. And I have, several times. When we were invited back to try their sea urchin (or ‘Uni’) and sake, it didn’t take me too many breaths to internally shout ‘Yes please!’ (We were on deadline, so I had to contain my excitement).

Last time we dined, we arrived at 6pm on a Wednesday and while the restaurant was busy and they were turning people away without reservation, it still felt manageable. This time, on a Friday evening at 7pm, the queue was out the door. Despite the volume of people, the service wasn’t lacking, and we were greeted with friendly, welcoming smiles.

We were handed a menu and specials list full of mouth-watering options but we knew what we had come for and started off with the Uni tempura. These bite-sized parcels were subtle yet complex in flavour with the slightly salty and sweet Uni pairing beautifully with the refreshing and slightly floral perilla leaf. The batter was the perfect consistency and flavour to add a nice crunch while letting the star of show shine through.

I had been determined to try something new but with the the addition of Uni to the sashimi platter, I simply could not resist ordering it again. Like the last time, each piece was incredibly fresh and tender, making each delicate bite feel like a luxury. The sea urchin itself was beautiful, soft and sweet with a sorbet-like flavour and consistency. Not too fishy, perfect for those wanting to try this delicacy in its purest form.

Pictured in the cover photo was the bite-sized Special Nigiri with Otoro (Bluefin tuna belly) topped with Uni which was a delightful treat on the palate. The Otoro was perfectly tender and full of the cut’s signature sweet delicate flavour that complimented the creamy Uni.

When you can’t decide on what ice cream flavour to get, the only answer is to get them all. Each distinct flavour – Matcha, White Sesame and Black Sesame – wonderfully balanced sweet and savoury, making each spoonful rich in flavour without being overly sweet.

We finished the evening of with this gorgeous glass of Kimoto Umeshu plum sake. Sweet without being saccharine, this mellow and refreshing drink was the perfect way to the end the night.

Unpretentious in its presentation, yet exquisite in its execution; Yamato never disappoints for an elevated and delicious evening.

Yamato, 11 Lochrin Terrace, Edinburgh EH3 9QJ