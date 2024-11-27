Christmas Gift Guide: For Her (Under £100)

YOU don’t have to spend a fortune to find gifts that will be cherished. Whether it’s a new pair of slippers, a deliciously soft hot water bottle or a new lipstick, these tried and tested gifts will bring a smile to the special ladies in your life…

Hush Puppies’ Jade Closed Toe Mule Slippers, RRP £75. www.hushpuppies.co.uk

Is it even Christmas without a new pair of slippers?

If you’re anything like me, you’ll need a minimum of two pairs – one soft, squishy pair for curling up on the sofa; and another more sturdy set that you can wear to take the bins out. These Jade Closed Toe Mule Slippers by Hush Puppies fit into the latter category. (The grippy EVA sole is excellent for when you teeter down the garden path on an icy evening!)

Hush Puppies are a trusted, long-standing brand, so you can be sure that these slippers have been designed really well. Easy to slip on and off, they have real suede uppers, a faux fur lining and a heel height of around 20mm. They’re on the heavier side for slippers, but that makes them ideal for all manner of things – my colleague even commented they’d double up as a pair of gardening shoes (on a dry day!) Whatever your loved one chooses to use them for, they will make an excellent Christmas gift.

Laura Thomas Co, Birch + Bloom Hand Wash, RRP £26-£36. www.laura-thomas.com

Simple in style, with a chemical-free philosophy.

I first came across Laura Thomas Co products when staying in the gorgeous self-catering property, Ballintaggart Farmhouse, near Pitlochry. Since then, it seems to have popped up in hotels and holiday homes the length and breadth of the country. And for good reason – it’s a luxurious, indulgent treat! But this isn’t the sort of indulgence that comes at the price of the environment.

Founded by Laura Wilson, the company’s scents, soaps and textiles are inspired by a desire to live free from synthetic chemicals. All of Laura Thomas Co products are made in their HQ just outside North Berwick, and are supplied in glass jars and bottles to avoid excessive single-use plastic packaging. This natural liquid hand soap is free from surfactants, parabens and sulphates, and is perfect for hard-working hands. Not only does it gentle cleanse without stripping your hands of their natural oils, it also smells heavenly. With notes of Green Cedar, Birch Wood, Lemon Zest, Lavender and Geranium Leaves, it is an uplifting and energising scent. This would work well as a Christmas Day stocking filler, or indeed as a house-warming gift for your busy host. (Refills are available).

Heist’s The Spot Patterned Black Tights, RRP £35. www.heist-studios.com

The perfect stocking filler doesn’t exi-…

It’s time to get the party started! These spotted black tights from Heist are sure to be a crowd-pleasing stocking filler this Christmas. The delicate spots add a pop of style to any winter outfit (perfect for those of us who want a more understated look, not a full-blown floral pattern!) They could be paired with anything from a chunky knit dress to a sequined mini, and ankle boots to killer heels.

This is the first time I’ve tried Heist tights and I’m really pleased with how they fit – the waist cinches you in and they give your legs, bum and tum the support you need to step out confidently. The company’s mission is to stop sagging tights and suffocating shapewear, and instead provide women with well-fitting garments. I’d say they’ve ticked every box!

Sealskinz Sherpa Gloves, RRP £40. www.sealskinz.com

Cold hands, warm heart. If that describes the lady in your life, I recommend slipping a pair of these into her Christmas stocking this year!

If you haven’t been introduced to Sealskinz yet, this is your sign to look on their website. I cannot recommend this brand highly enough for their waterproof outdoor gear. Having become a total convert for their waterproof socks, I was keen to test out their gloves too.

These are waterproof, luxuriously fleecy gloves with three-layer Aquasealz technology (meaning that they will keep your hands warm and dry while still allowing your skin to breathe). The S-printed palm is grippy, and the touchscreen compatibility means that you can still use your smart tech without getting cold hands. I’d recommend ordering a size up as they are quite petite. They also come in a brown colourway for men.

Ava Innes Luxury Cashmere Navy Hot Water Bottle, RRP £70. www.avainnes.com

We’ve all got one lurking at the back of the linen cupboard. A tired, old, bobbly hot water bottle that has seen much better days. Well, it’s Christmas. And that makes it the perfect time for an upgrade!

Ava Innes is a Scottish brand that makes luxurious cashmere products, including bed linen, pillows and sleep accessories. Their Luxury Cashmere Hot Water Bottle is made from 100% cashmere (the cashmere is bought from Johnstons of Elgin which has over two hundred years’ experience in textile manufacturing) and is knitted in the Scottish Borders. Founder, Joan Johnston, has worked for over two decades with luxury brands including Burberry, Ralph Lauren and Dunhill, and has brought her passion for sustainability and traditional textile making to Ava Innes.

The hot water bottle is a standard UK size (36cm x 22cm) and comes wrapped in a beautiful white gift box so will almost certainly earn you even more brownie points on Christmas morning. It’s easy to fill, is buttery soft to the touch, and provides the ultimate comfort when the nights are drawing in.

Uniqlo HEATTECH Scoop Neck T-Shirt, RRP £14.90, www.uniqlo.com/uk/en

Let’s face it, there’s nothing worse than getting chilled in winter time. Uniqlo’s HEATTECH Scoop Neck T-Shirt has been designed to The scoop neck is flattering when worn on its own, but also allows you to hide it underneath outerwear. The material is really stretchy as well, meaning that it will move nicely with your body – this makes it an excellent addition for long dog walks in the snow! Perhaps my favourite bit about this high-tech piece though is that it can still be chucked into the washing machine at up to 40 degrees Celsius. Check out Uniqlo’s first ever cashmere HEATTECH range for an added luxurious feel. (Can be viewed on their website or pop along to their Edinburgh store on Princes Street).

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable lipstick , RRP £49. www.lisaeldridge.com

So first thing’s first, I’m a massive fan of Lisa Eldridge. Her YouTube channel is a constant source of inspiration and she is renowned as one of the world’s top make-up artists, having worked with a raft of celebrity clients, fashion houses and magazines. Her make-up range is a revelation of beautifully designed, easy to use, incredibly effective products which are are cruelty free and suitable for sensitive skin. Her liquid silk eyeshadow is always my first choice, taking seconds to apply and looking fabulous every time.

This beautiful, refillable lipstick has been five years in production to ensure that it doesn’t contain plastic or magnets and is truly recyclable. The ribbed golden aluminium case really is a thing of beauty and the lipstick refills come in eight shades that you can swap in and out of the case as often as you like with a quick twist. The lipstick itself is perfectly lightweight, the colour is rich and it has great staying power. Refills cost £25 each.

Fairfax & Favor Signature Gloves in tan leather, £95, www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Gloves are an essential piece of kit if you want to ensure your hands stay soft and smooth in winter and a good quality pair of leather gloves is an accessory that can last for years. That’s what makes Fairfax & Favor’s Signature leather gloves a great gift. Each pair is individually handmade from the finest quality, sustainably and ethically sourced leather. They are soft and supple from the first wear and the cashmere lining make them an absolute joy to pull on on a chilly day.

The styling is classic and can be paired perfectly with a tan handbag and boots for a style that transitions easily from morning into evening. Warmth and elegance really can go hand-in-hand this winter. Fairfax & Favor are renowned for making quality leather goods and these gloves come in a beautiful gift box that anyone would be delighted to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Sol de Janeiro perfume mist, £24 for 90ml or £38 for 240ml, available from Boots www.boots.com, Space NK www.spacenk.com, LookFantastic www.lookfantastic.com and Cult Beauty www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Summer may feel very far away in the depths of the Scottish winter, but Brazilian brand Sol de Janeiro, meaning Sun of January, is sure to bring the gift of sunshine to anyone who receives it this Christmas. Their signature perfume mists have the ability to transport you to the beach and with a variety of scents to choose from it’s easy to find a favourite, or experiment with layering fragrances to create your own personal blend.

The brand new Cheirosa 76 is a blend of black currant, midnight jasmine and lush freesia with amber wood and is a personal favourite. While Cheirosa 59 is an uplifting blend of warm vanilla orchid, violet, sandalwood and amber. Or perhaps the coconut, tuberose and vanilla of Cheirosa 87 or the tropical fruit, orchid and musk of Cheirosa 48 are just what you need to beat the winter blues. This is a favourite brand of my teenage daughter, who is constantly trying out different fragrance combinations to suit her mood, and she’d be delighted to find more fragrances in her stocking.

Vionic Relax II Slippers, RRP £75. www.vionicshoes.co.uk

I’m sure I’ve extoled the virtues of Vionic footwear on these pages in the past. For anyone who suffers from issues with their feet that require extra cushioning, arch support, stability and flexibility, and if my podiatrist is to be believed then that is everyone, they are essential footwear. Vionic’s range of slippers mean that even when you are padding around the house and garden (because the durable sole has good grip and is designed for use indoors and outdoors) your feet are being looked after.

Vionic’s Relax II slipper are easy to slip on and off and the adjustable Velcro closure on the cross strap means that they are great for different foot widths and can be worn with bare feet or along with socks to ward off chills. Available in five different colours of faux fur and two in shearling, they make a great gift and a really stylish addition to your winter lounge wear.

Dr Jack Afterglow Ceramide Cleansing Balm, RRP £65. www.drdavidjack.com

It’s party season and that means wearing more make-up than you might at other times of the year. Combine that with the rigours of winter weather and you’re going to need a cleanser that supports your skin as well as ensuring all traces of make up are removed gently and thoroughly.

Dr Jack’s afterglow ceramide cleansing balm is formulated to do just this and is perfect for all skin types, even those prone to sensitivity. The rich balm melts on contact with your skin and can be used morning and evening to clear pores without stripping away moisture. Hyaluronic acid aids hydration, while enzymes and azelaic acid gently exfoliate for smoother and brighter skin. As well as being a great addition to my skincare routine, I love the scent of this cleanser which is infused with rosemary, chamomile, bergamot and orange which all help to calm irritation and protect against environmental challenges. Dr Jack’s products are all made in the UK and are cruelty free.

Dollyhotdogs Thistle Scarf, £28, www.dollyhotdogs.com

Dollyhotdogs may be based in Devon, but this gorgeous thistle scarf is just the perfect gift for any proud Scot. The scarf is made from in Britain from 100% cotton and is lightweight, yet cosy. It’s great paired with jeans and boots to add interest to a casual look, but is perfect to keep you cosy through the Christmas party season too.

Dollyhotdogs design and produce a range of giftware, from these gorgeous scarves and textiles for the home, to tableware and cards all featuring designs that celebrate the beauty of coastal and rural nature.

Too Faced Charmed Life, Limited Edition Refillable Lip Gloss Holder, £26.00,www.toofaced.co.uk and You’re A Gem 3-Piece Eye Makeup Set, £48.00, www.toofaced.co.uk

If you’ve got a special young lady who likes to look her best to buy for this Christmas then look no further. Too Faced is owned by Estée Lauder and is famous for innovative products like glitter eyeshadow and its award-winning lip plumper. The Charmed Life refillable holder lets you take their famous plumping lip gloss anywhere as it is attached to a keyring, which looks great as a bag charm. So no more rifling through your handbag when you need to reapply! This refillable lip gloss holder comes with an exclusive shade of Lip Injection Maximum Plump Gloss to keep lips looking their best this Christmas.

The You’re a Gem eye makeup set makes every eye look easy with a lash primer, mascara and eye shadow. The set includes Too Faced’s bestselling products with their fabulously named Better than Sex mascara and lash primer, as well as limited-edition exclusive eye shadow shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. The set includes products worth £80, so is a great bargain and is beautifully packaged making it ideal for gifting.

STYLPRO routine facial cleansing device, £17.99, www.stylpro.co.uk

It sometimes seems as if the whole world has gone skincare daft, but it certainly gives us lots of inspiration when it comes to Christmas gifting. This handy little device is designed to give your skin a really deep clean, using gentle sonic vibrations to ensure the thorough removal of make-up and impurities. And while it’s doing it’s thing to keep your skin clean and remove dead skin cells, the vibrating motion stimulates blood flow, giving your face a healthy glow. The vibrating setting can be adjusted to ensure that the device is suitable for all skin types and as it is made from silicone it is easy to keep hygienically clean.

The SYLPRO routine facial cleanser is wireless and rechargeable and is also more environmentally-friendly that using disposable cotton pads. It makes a perfect stocking filler for anyone who likes to look after their skin.

