Review: The Bridge Inn, Ratho

Just a short drive from Edinburgh lies The Bridge Inn, the perfect spot for a night away from the city, finds Alister Tenneb.

Ratho sits on The Union Canal a few miles South West of Edinburgh and The Bridge Inn – yes you guessed it is right next to the bridge over the canal.

We arrived on a warm, late summer’s evening and enjoyed a drink in the last of the sun in the Inn’s beer garden overlooking the canal, entertained by a scout leader trying in vain to herd his pack of enthusiastic canoeists along the canal with comical frustration.

It can be quite hard to find a good pub with a nice beer garden in Scotland but this place really hits the spot.

I didn’t realise how busy the canal was but there was a constant stream of walkers, joggers, cyclists and a few barges – a great place to tie up for the night.

Back in the cosy public bar we got chatting to a group that had just arrived for the evening, a French Morgan Car Owners Club.

Apparently The Bridge Inn is the favourite overnight stop over for their Scottish sortie because of the food, wine and rooms with the added bonus of having a well lit, large car park adjacent to the Inn.

It’s the sort of pub that you’d just love your local to be, a great atmosphere, good service and fine selection of draught ales wines and whiskies.

Along with the French contingent the bar was busy with locals, young and old and a good few visitors.

Through to the new restaurant Bridge 15, I was slightly apprehensive that the service might be affected by the large number of people eating.

But there was no need. The service throughout was impeccably handled by the large team of staff who were polite, professional and attentive.

It was also good to see all the waiting staff in smart uniforms and very smartly dressed, such a good impression – I recently visited a very well known high end traditional fishing hotel and was greeted by someone in a track suit at reception, not the best.

The Inn prides itself on locally sourced and Scottish ingredients – all of the meat and fish served is Scottish.

I plumped for the plump Scottish scallops (£14.95) with warm pea puree with pea and shallot salad and topped with some nice crispy salty bacon.

My partner had the Buffalo Burrata with roasted peaches, fresh basil and roasted shallots accompanied by a generous topping of Parma ham. (£11.95)

For mains I had the smoked haddock mornay with creamy mash with a lovely runny poached egg on top (£19.95) whilst my wife had the duck breast with baby greens crispy kale and a cassis sauce – the duck cooked to perfection with just the right amount of pink. (£21.95)

Although pretty full by this stage we shared an excellent selection of Scottish cheeses served at just the right room temperature along with pickles and oatcakes.

As one would expect from a restaurant favoured by the well heeled Parisian club – the wine list really was very impressive with some excellent bottles chosen and sourced by someone who clearly knows their grapes.

The rooms are all of good size and tastefully and simply decorated with stylish country house charm.

Good views over the tranquil canal and excellent soundproofing from the bar and restaurant below, comfortable large beds with a large wall mounted TV plugged in to all the extra channels.

The Bridge Inn isn’t far from Edinburgh but it’s a picture perfect place to enjoy some great food and wine or night away.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.