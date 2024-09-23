A Tale of Two Islands: The latest drams from the Isle of Raasay and Lochranza distillery

Over the past few months there have been some new whisky releases, two of which James Robertson was lucky enough to have a chance to review.

The first I am trying comes from the Isle of Raasay. I met with Alasdair Day, Co-Founder and Master Distiller at their spacious offices on Manor Place, Edinburgh to discuss all things Raasay.

Little did I know that we would have a key thing in common, a love of oak casks and how they affect whisky.

The distillery recently unveiled their Hebridean Single Malt Oak Species Series. The first release has been fully matured in Quercus Humboldtii.

This is Andean Oak only found in Colombia and Panama. For most of us when we think of whisky and maturation it is mainly American or French Oak barrels that come to mind; with a bemused look on my face Alasdair proceeded to enlighten me.

Named after the German explorer Alexander von Humboldt, this is an evergreen oak species that can reach 25 meters in height with a one meter circumference.

Growing at altitudes of between 1,000 to 3,200 meters this oak species provides a variety of different nuances to whisky maturation.

The oak staves undergo a three year period of air drying and seasoning, which removes the harsh tannins, the staves then receive a high toast and charring before being made into 225 litre barriques; the same size as used in Bordeaux.

I have tried a few Raasay Single Malts and once again this does not disappoint. First of all the colour has a rich autumnal look to it.

On the nose there is a touch of demerara sugar, custard creams and a touch of soft peat. To taste this soft peaty note abounds with a hint of crème caramel, mixed peel and a hint of sweet barley.

There are many things that I admire about Raasay not only the fact that they have brought so much employment to the island but with their whiskies it is a commitment to innovation.

Their whiskies do not disappoint. Raasay Quercus Humboldtii Virgin Colombian Oak Peated Single Malt 50.7% is available from most key independent stockists for £89.95.

The second single malt is from the very well established Arran Distillers. Barrel Bonfire Edition 2 is a new addition to their limited edition signature series range. The first edition was Remnant Renegade that was launched in the autumn last year.

Stewart Bowman, the distillery manager at Lochranza Distillery, has hand selected and blended the Barrel Bonfire from a selection of single malts from the distillery.

This 2012 single malt was filled into ex Bourbon Barrels where it matured for five and a half years, then the whisky went through secondary maturation of a further five and a half years in 115 litre quarter casks from the Chicago based Koval Distillery.

‘As a team we’re incredibly proud of this series and what it represents,’ Stuart said.

‘Each edition has its own unique character and tells a story of how we do things in Lochranza – you’re seeing straight from the source what is important to us.

‘We’d really like to invite people to get closer to the whisky and question the detail and heart of what goes into their dram.

‘We want people to feel that they can open, share, drink and enjoy their whisky and feel a part of the place and people who were instrumental in making it, rather than focussing on “investment” for financial gain or “collection” of attractive packaging.’

Barrel Bonfire bottled at 50% has a rich deep bronze colour. On the nose there are an abundance of flavours that include a touch of orange peel, soft smoke, barley and vanilla pods.

To taste these flavours combine with cinnamon, spice, chocolate orange with toasted almonds and a hint of peat and oak.

The whisky also comes in a lovely canvas bag which is a nice change from a tube or tin. Available from most key independent stockists at £84.98

