Review: The Alchemist, Patron tequila experience

If you either like tequila, or don’t know whether you like tequila, I’d heartily recommend the weekly tasting session at Patron Parlour in The Alchemist on Edinburgh’s George Street.

As a way to kick-start an evening on the town, I can’t imagine anything better than this 90-minute masterclass which kicks off at 6pm each Thursday.

The Alchemist is a rather bougie cocktail bar in the centre of the capital, which also contains a tequila tasting room sponsored by top-end marque Patron.

For £35 you’ll get a whistlestop history of the spirit and a chance to try some of Patron’s best serves. It’s money well spent.

Our evening started off with three canapes and a Paloma cocktail (tequila, fresh lime juice, pink grapefruit soda and a pinch of salt), followed by a glass of each of Patron’s three different expressions – silver, reposado and the aged anejo, my favourite – and rounding off with a choice of seven bespoke tequila serves, ranging from the crowd-favourite Picante to the exotic Kaffir & Yuzu Margarita.

If that sounds too much like a back to school moment, fear not – our tequila guide for the night, Sean, was entertaining and concise, but expanded where required if any of the half a dozen of us who had gone along had any specific questions.

The result was a convivial and enjoyable evening which expanded my appreciation of this iconic spirit while also setting us up for a night on the town.

https://thealchemistbars.com/ offers/patron-parlour/

