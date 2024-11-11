Gift something a little different this Christmas with Trump Turnberry

Set against the majestic backdrop of Scotland’s west coast, Trump Turnberry Resort presents a world of extraordinary gift experiences, perfect for those who deserve something special this festive season.

Whether it’s watching the sunrise from the Championship golf courses, sharing intimate dining moments with breathtaking coastal views, finding pure tranquillity at The Spa at Turnberry, or embarking on adventurous outdoor pursuits – every moment at the UK’s only 5-star Resort is crafted to exceed expectations. This Christmas, gift loved ones a memorable Scottish escape at the iconic Turnberry Resort.

Gift a luxury getaway here.

For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, the lavish Lighthouse Suite awaits. Inside, the magnificent living space exudes elegance, whilst two en-suite bedrooms provide supreme comfort and open onto private balconies overlooking the Firth of Clyde. Here, guests can experience true Scottish luxury.

Gift a Turnberry Lighthouse stay here.

Whether nurturing a beginner’s passion or developing advanced skills, Turnberry Equestrian Centre provides the perfect gift for every horse lover. Their ‘Own a Pony’ experience offers a magical day of bonding and caring for the resident Turnberry ponies, or for those looking to build confidence or skills in the saddle, horse riding lessons in the new indoor and outdoor arena are the perfect option. Riders can experience the thrill of cantering along Turnberry’s magnificent shoreline for an unforgettable adventure.

Alongside the Equestrian Centre, Turnberry Adventures also provides an array of incredible outdoor pursuits, including clay pigeon shooting, air rifles and archery.

Gift an outdoor adventure here.

Gift the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of golfing legends on Turnberry’s world-renowned links. From the iconic Ailsa course and the challenging King Robert the Bruce– both ranked among Golf Digest’s Top 100 Greatest Courses Worldwide (2024) – to the scenic 9-hole Arran course, each fairway provides golfers with an experience that transcends the ordinary. The Ailsa, home to four Open Championships, including the famous “Duel in the Sun,” stands as a testament to golfing history, while alongside these magnificent links, golfers can hone their skills at the Turnberry Golf Academy with cutting-edge swing technology and personalised tuition for golfers of all levels.

Gift a world-class golf experience here.

Treat a loved one to the gift of relaxation at The Spa at Turnberry. Here, they’ll discover soothing treatments from the signature ishga skincare collection while unwinding in the spectacular infinity pool overlooking the Ailsa Craig. From the bio sauna’s warmth to the steam room’s soothing embrace and invigorating sensory showers, every moment promises pure indulgence and deep restoration.

Gift a relaxing spa day here.

Bestow the gift of refined elegance with Turnberry’s award-winning afternoon tea, where beautiful coastal views set the scene for a dining experience like no other. Your loved one will indulge in an exquisite array of freshly prepared delicacies, from handcrafted pastries to perfectly baked scones, while choosing from over twenty premium loose-leaf teas. For an added touch of luxury, enhance this treasured experience with a glass of the finest Champagne or the allure of Hendrick’s Gin.

Gift a delicious afternoon tea experience here.

This Christmas, give more than just a gift – give an extraordinary experience at Turnberry Resort, where every moment promises to be exceptional. There’s something for everyone this Christmas, whether it’s adventure, relaxation, or culinary delights.

To purchase a Turnberry Gift voucher visit turnberry.info/Vouchers or contact their friendly team at reservations@trumpturnberry.com or 01655 331000.

It’s more than just a gift … it’s Times to Treasure

This Christmas, indulge in an enchanting Christmas or Hogmanay escape at Turnberry Resort. Find out more here.