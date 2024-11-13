Laings dazzle in Glasgow with huge light installation

Laings jewellers has lit up Buchanan Street with a large-scale light installation on the front of their Glasgow flagship showroom.

Production company Blachere Illumination created the bespoke installation that covers the front of the historical Rowan House, on Buchanan Street.

Dazzling with over 22,296 Led bulbs, the display is complete with the addition of an impressive 2.10m W and 1.83m H large gold sparkling bow that wraps around the entire front of the building.

A welcome addition to the Christmas decorations adorning Buchanan Street, Laings decoration of Rowan House is part of their continued commitment to reviving the iconic b-listed building and preserving the legacy of Glasgow’s retailers.

‘We are all incredibly pleased with the reveal of our festive décor and the response it has had,’ Managing Director, Stuart McDowell said.

‘With this being our first Christmas in our flagship showroom and our first year in Glasgow with a street-facing position, we knew we wanted to bring something impactful to passersby.

‘This time of year is special for so many of us and we wanted to capture its magic in our displays.’Dressing the building for Christmas goes beyond the dazzling light display.

The balcony, a highlight of the structure, is now embellished with festive foliage and towering trees, creating a captivating spectacle for guests.

An addition to the Christmas magic, a large train sits above the entry on the balcony, pulling in a playful cheer, an ode to the family values in the campaign. Inside, the showroom continues the festive spirit, thanks to the creative expertise of Edinburgh’s renowned installation company, Wildflower.

Laings new seasonal campaign The Heart of Christmas is now released and can be viewed in their showrooms across the UK as well as online. The campaign highlights the importance of family and sentimental gifting during this time of year. S

‘To us, Christmas gifting is more than just material possession, it should symbolise our emotions and be a reflection of our relationships with each other,’ Marketing Director, Sally Pearson, said.

‘Whilst jewellery and watch gifting has long been a tradition in many cultures and for many different occasions, we wanted to celebrate the love that this represents, one that is the essence of forever and we believe this new campaign captures that.’

