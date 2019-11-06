You can’t go wrong with this tasty croissant loaf
Banana, chocolate and whey caramel croissant loaf (Serves 8-10)
- 6 eggs
- 150g caster sugar
- 800g whole milk
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 6 left over croissants
- 3 bananas
- 75g chopped dark chocolate
- 2 tbsp demerara sugar
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- Buttercream - 200g unsalted butter, very soft
- 450g icing sugar
- 1 large loaf tin
- Bake at 170c
- 4 tbsp whey caramel - 500g whey (can be picked up from your local cheesemonger)
- 500g caster sugar
- 125g cubed unsalted butter
- 500g double cream
- 2 1/2 tsp flaky sea salt
- To make your custard whisk the eggs, sugar, milk, salt and vanilla together.
- Slice your croissants in half and fill with a generous layer of caramel followed by half a banana.
- Line a loaf tin with greaseproof paper
- Slice four of your filled croissants and layer them inside your tin, once you have completed your first layer soak it with your custard mix and add half your chopped chocolate.
- Arrange your second layer of croissant slices and soak again with the custard and adding in the chocolate.
- To finish, cut the final 2 croissants in half and place them along the top of the loaf tin - pouring the last bit of custard over them.
- Leave soaking for at least an hour or overnight in the fridge.
- Sprinkle with demerara sugar and bake at 170c for around 1 and 1/2 hours until it has puffed right up and is firm to touch but with a bit of wobble.
- Serve warm with extra whey caramel and ricotta.
- For the whey caramel - place the sugar and whey into a heavy bottomed saucepan and bring to the boil. ( use one bigger than you think, when the whey and sugar begin to boil it will foam and roughly triple in volume before dropping back down.)
- Do not stir it as the sugar will crystalise at this stage.
- Once it has begun to boil you can turn the heat up and let it boil away
- Let this mixture boil until it reaches 158c or it has turned a really dark amber and smells caramalised.
- Add the butter stirring it through and once melted, slowly add the cream little by little.
- Bring it back to the boil and give it 1 minute then add in the salt and taste.
Recipe © Three Triangles | https://twelvetriangles.com/
We’ve some tasty recipes for you this week, courtesy of Twelve Triangles.
Twelve Triangles have four bakeries in Edinburgh and is the brainchild of bakers Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford.
They make and serve their signature cold-prove, slow-fermented sourdough loaves, legendary doughnuts and famed croissant loaves throughout their bakeries alongside homemade jams, custards and caramel sauces.
Rachel said: ‘I started making this loaf at kitchen table when it first opened as a way to use up the leftover croissants from our shops and it very quickly became a staple we had to have on our menu at all times.
‘It is basically a fancy bread and butter pudding which is immensely comforting and you can add in whatever flavours you want and you can sub out the croissants for bread or whatever you have lying around, but this is my favourite version.’
Emily added: ‘The whey caramel is amazing with almost anything but I particularly love it warmed with vanilla ice cream although this doesn’t stop me just eating it straight off the spoon.
‘At Twelve Triangles we use it in doughnuts, brownies or with bananas on toast. I developed this recipe to make the most of every ingredient we have in our kitchen and to try and ensure zero waste. By making it with the left over whey it has this amazing tangy flavour which coupled with making a dark caramel and adding plenty of salt gives you a unique taste which is unlike the usual sweetness you find.’