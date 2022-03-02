Have you tried pancakes with smoked salmon?
Smoked salmon pancakes with crème fraîche (Makes 6 pancakes)
- 300g plain flour
- 300ml milk
- 50g butter, melted and cooled
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp chives chopped
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 200g smoked salmon
- 6 tbsp crème fraîche
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- Make the pancakes by mixing the flour, baking powder, and chives with a large pinch of salt. Then whisk the milk, butter and eggs together, before whisking in the dry ingredients to form a thick batter.
- Heat a non-stick frying pan with a little oil and spoon 1 large tbsp of the batter into it and cook until holes appear on the surface, then flip the pancake over and cook it on the other side until it turns golden. Repeat the process until the mixture runs out.
- For the toppings, mix the crème fraîche with lemon juice and some dill. Place your desired amount of pancakes on the plate, top with some smoked salmon and spoon the dressing on top, before sprinkling with some more dill.
We continues to bring you some recipes for tasty pancakes this week.
If you’re a pancake fanatic looking to step up your game by experimenting with some unique flavours, toppings and even colour, then you’re in the right place.
The UK’s leading bottomless brunch platform bottomlessbrunch.com has compiled a list of unique pancake recipes for savoury and sweet lovers to whip up for an exciting brunch, lunch or dinner this pancake day.
If a savoury treat is more up your street, then you have to try these pescatarian pancakes that are loaded with smoked salmon and lemony crème fraîche. It’s a great brunch option that’s not only quick and easy to make but infused with a range of flavours.