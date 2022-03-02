Just over three weeks to go till Borders Arts Fair

After a year off, the Borders Art Fair is back from the 25–27 March at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso, Scottish Borders.

A varied line up of more than 70 curated exhibitors, including galleries, independent artists and collectives, will be displaying work available to buy, from contemporary sculpture and painting to digital art, printmaking and ceramics.

Alongside the exhibitor stands, the Society of Scottish Artists will be guest curating the Spotlight Area, showcasing work from some of their artist members, plus there will be an opportunity to see the best designs from the Borders Art Fair’s recent young artist competition.

This is a great opportunity for first time buyers or seasoned collectors to discover new talent, meet the extraordinary creators, and find out the techniques and stories behind each artwork, in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Artwork prices start from below £50, so there really is something for everyone.

This year the Borders Art Fair is releasing a series of creative workshops and artist talks online, to watch from the comfort of your own home, that will be available at www.bordersartfair.com to coincide with the event.

There will also be three RSA supported live talks with Speakers from a variety of arts organisations taking place in the lead up to the Borders Art Fair, free to all but booking is essential.

For those who want to take their time to enjoy all the creative goings on, there will be an indoor street food market at the Borders Art Fair, where you’ll find an array of delicious hot and cold food options to tempt and refresh you.

The Borders Art Fair was only established a few years ago, but has quickly become one of the most exciting cultural events in Scotland.

The fair is run as a non-profit event, with no fixed entry fee, but donations are welcomed and visitors are encouraged to pay what they can.

To find out who is exhibiting, how to book the live talks, and what artist workshops and conversations will be available, visit www.bordersartfair.com