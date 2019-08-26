Celebrate grouse season with this tasty recipe
Pan-seared breasts of grouse with caramelised shallots, game chips, sauteed buttered spinach and girolle mushrooms (serves 4)
- 4 young grouse in the feather (whole and unplucked)
- 500 grams shallots and two finely-chopped shallots for reduction
- Tablespoon of brown sugar
- 4 medium floury potatoes
- 350ml game stock
- Half bottle red wine (full-bodied merlot or similar)
- Bunch of thyme and bay leaf
- Crushed garlic clove
- Jar of redcurrant jelly
- 3 crushed juniper berries
- 1lb fresh spinach leaves
- Chopped onion, leek, carrot, celery
- Buy unplucked whole grouse so you can see if they are young (old birds can be tough and inedible). To tell a young bird, press your thumb on its head and it should be soft. Also, the third feather of the tip of the wing is always shorter in a young bird. Once plucked, draw the bird and remove the breasts.
- Take off the skin, season and leave to rest at room temperature. Use the carcass to make the stock for the sauce. Wash any blood off, brown in a hot oven for 5 mins and put in a large pan with 2 pints water, chopped carrot, leek, onion, celery. Boil and reduce to half pint of liquid, strain and season.
- Caramelised Shallots: Blanch 500g shallots in boiling water for 5 mins so skins just peel off. Brown in a saute pan on the stove in vegetable oil and butter. Add brown sugar to caramelise and roast in oven for approx 10 mins at Gas 7 or 250c.
- Game Chips: Peel and thinly slice potatoes, rinse off starch and pat dry with clean tea-towel. Deep fry in saucepan of hot vegetable oil (not smoking) until golden brown and crispy. Remove, drain and put on kitchen roll.
- Girolle Mushrooms: Saute these whole in a flying pan in oil and butter for 2/3 minutes to soften. Buttered Spinach Wash spinach leaves, drain all the water and then wilt in a frying pan with butter and seasoning for 2 minutes.
- Red Wine and Thyme Reduction: Put game stock, wine, two shallots, thyme, bay leaf, garlic, redcurrant jelly and juniper berries into a saucepan, reduce the liquid by half, until glossy and coats back of a spoon. Strain before serving and season to taste.
- Grouse Breasts: Pan sear breasts in pomace oil and butter for 3-4 minutes each side if serving pink.
If you’re looking to try cooking game for the first time, then you can’t do much better than learn from a master.
Neil McGown, the chef/patron of East Haugh House Hotel near Pitlochry, was chosen as Scottish Game Chef of the Year 2018.
Now that the grouse season is upon us, Neil suggests a delicious recipe for pan-seared breasts of grouse with caramelised shallots, game chips, sauteed buttered spinach and girolle mushrooms.
He said: ‘It’s one of my favourite meals of the year because it shows that you can be inventive and innovative when you’re cooking game.
‘It also means I have an excuse to spend vast amounts of time experimenting in the kitchen, trying everything as I go!’
So what tips does he have for people who want to cook game at home?
‘Not to overcook, everything should be pink,’ he says. ’A grouse needs no more than ten minutes, tops, in a very hot oven. But, most of all, that practise makes perfect.’