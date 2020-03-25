A delicious lemon mousse dessert recipe to enjoy

Tim and Anna Dover enjoy cooking up a treat.

Tim Dover has honed his cookery skills in some of the world’s finest kitchens, through spells at The Witchery in Edinburgh, The Peat Inn in Fife, Daniel in New York and with Martin Wishart in Leith.

Tim and Anna’s children are already passionate about cooking, and may join the family business in the future.

‘They’re already passionate about cooking,’ says Tim. ‘Even Connie, who is nine, keeps the kitchen staff right. She’s been known to tell them that, “Daddy doesn’t do it like that”.’

(This recipe was originally published in 2016)