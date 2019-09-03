Pompadour awarded fine dining restaurant of the year

The award-winning Pompadour has scooped the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year at the Food Awards Scotland 2019.

Headed up by dynamic head chef Daniel Ashmore, the three AA rosette restaurant, which has an emphasis on classic French cooking using seasonal, locally-sourced produce, is located within the iconic five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian overlooking Edinburgh Castle.

The Pompadour offers guests an unforgettable dining experience with a focus on their signature seven-course tasting menu.

With his rich experience working in fine dining kitchens alongside Michelin starred chefs, Ashmore’s expertise allows him to create impactful dishes which reflect the elegant décor of the iconic restaurant.

Dan, who has been at the helm for the past three years, said: ‘It’s a fantastic achievement to have been awarded with this accolade. The team at Pompadour work really hard to give customers the very best experience possible and we are delighted to have been recognised for our efforts.’

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, known locally as the ‘Caley’, is one of Edinburgh’s most significant landmarks.

Standing proudly at the West End of Princes Street, this former Victorian railway building hotel nestles in the shadow of the imposing Edinburgh Castle and its reputation for style and excellence has attracted generations of locals, international visitors and notable personalities for over one hundred years.

