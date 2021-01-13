Pizzas support hospitality workers

MORE than 100 pizzas will be handed out to hospitality workers in Edinburgh today to support mental health and combat loneliness during lockdown.

Pizza shop chain Civerinos has teamed up for its project with The Scotch Broth, a charity supporting hospitality workers who are furloughed or unemployed.

Michele Civiera, managing director of Civerinos, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the hospitality industry.

“With the majority of venues shut, there is a huge number of people furloughed or out of work.”

Civiera added: “We know how difficult it is to try and keep a regular routine whilst the world is upside down but waking up at a good time, putting on normal clothes, and eating a decent meal can make the world of difference.

“That is why we are proud to be teaming up with The Scotch Broth today.

“We hope our pizzas can make someone’s day just a little bit better.”

