Pizza Geeks launch charity pizza and quiz nights

Independent pizzeria Pizza Geeks in Edinburgh are launching weekly quiz nights.

And they’re also supporting International Women’s Day with their speciality pizza for the month of March, the Lara Croft as part of their Pizza for the People initiative, giving back to those in need.

Pizza Geeks have so far given over 19, 000 pizzas to people in need since starting their ‘Pizza for the People’ initiative. In 2018 they launched Pizza for the People, their one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community.

Pizza Geeks create handmade Neapolitan inspired pizzas.

Launched yesterday, Tuesday, within their Leith restaurant, the weekly quiz nights will be hosted by Jay Fox, front of house manager alongside their speciality pizza for the month of March for their Pizza for the People which will be the Lara Crof: a tomato base, mozzarella, sausage meat, red onion, black olives, and mushroom with a garlic oil crust.

The Lara Croft pizza will be their speciality pizza throughout the month to celebrate International Women’s Day.

For all speciality pizzas sold throughout the month of March, Pizza Geeks will be donating pizzas to the ERCC and LGBT Youth Scotland as part of their Pizza for the People Initiative.

The speciality pizza for the month of March which coincides with International Women’s Day was a team wide collaboration, and the Lara Croft was from a month long instagram vote which whittled down all the best female characters from video games, comic books, tv shows, and movies to find Edinburgh’s favourite.

Want to try your luck at being part of the Pizza Geeks league of legends and test your nerdy knowledge? It’ll be hosted in the Leith restaurant every Tuesday from 8pm. Team sizes are up to four people and is £1 to play with the opportunity to win a cash prize in a money round.

To book, email jay@pizzageeks.co.uk Winners will be proudly presented on the league of legends wall of fame for all to see.

Originally Pizza Geeks served in some of Edinburgh’s best street food markets where they ventured far and wide, going on to cater for events of all sizes.

For more details visit www.pizzageeks.co.uk