Comedian Jim Smith at Loggerheads with our podcast

The Scottish Field podcast is this week joined comedian and farmer Jim Smith, to talk about his first foray into TV presenting, on Loggerheads.

Jim, a farmer in rural Perthshire, is the host of Loggerheads, a new BBC Scotland show, which takes us into the great outdoors and around the Scottish countryside.

It pits two teams against each other in a timed competition to create something spectacular from their freshly felled timber in just 24 hours.

As Jim tell us, to get the feel of it, think of The Great British Bake Off… but with chainsaws!

