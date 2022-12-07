Peek inside Scottish Field’s luxury Christmas hamper

ADD a touch of Scotland to your table this Christmas with our exclusive limited-edition Scottish Field luxury hamper.

Our beautiful hamper is overflowing with cheerful and delicious goodies from Stornoway and Islay to Dunfermline and Perthshire, from Fife and Edinburgh to Skye and Arran – and all points in between.

Our connoisseurs have curated this lavish collection of indulgent edibles and gifts from farms, distilleries, bakeries and studios all over Scotland. We are proud to showcase so many fantastic family run businesses producing some of the country’s most delectable delights, all of whom share our values of quality, fair trade and sustainability.

Starting with gourmet coffee in the morning, to tea and nibbles in the afternoon, all the way to cocktail hour, this gift basket has something for every taste and every occasion, including tipples, condiments, chocolates, sodas, snacks, and unique homeware to treasure long after the bells have rung-in the New Year – plus a copy of the latest Scottish Field magazine and 2023 calendar to enjoy the stunning land and seascapes of bonnie Scotland all year long.

Featuring more than 35 treats and mementoes worth more than £380, we are happy to offer our limited-edition hamper for only £300, elegantly presented in a keepsake wicker basket. We include free shipping anywhere in the UK.

Sure to brighten anyone’s festive season, wedding, birthday, anniversary, or party, our luxury hamper truly is the perfect gift for family, friends, and colleagues – and don’t forget to treat yourself.

Order now at www.shop.scottishfield.co.uk to avoid disappointment.

Plus, don’t miss more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.