Oysters and jamon with wine for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the day for lovers – and what more could you want than free oysters?

On Valentine’s Day, Friday 14 February, Le Di-Vin wine bar in Edinburgh is offering complimentary oysters and jamon.

The head oyster shucker and the head carver Mr Jamon will work together serving from 6.30pm for all of their customers as a one off special treat.

It’s a chance to enjoy wine with freshly shucked oysters and professionally carved jamon are on the house for one evening only. It’s a chance to try Scottish Loch Fyne oysters and their speciality Jamon Ibérico.

Award-winning Le Di-Vin wine bar in Edinburgh recently featured in the Sunday Times top 25 wine bars in the UK.

With more than 100 wines by the bottle and over 30 wines by the glass, they are very well known for their wine, sharing charcuterie and cheese platters and their raclette which they have recently re-launched for the colder months www.ledivin.co.uk

The Oysterman Events fresh Scottish Loch Fyne oysters to events and shuck them. Check out some further information about them here –

Further dates for The Oysterman at Le Di-Vin wine bar are: 31 January, 28 February and 27 March, all from 6.30pm.