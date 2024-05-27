National Black Pudding Championship: Wemyss Bay butcher crowned winner

It’s made using the Scottish oatmeal, Aberdeen Angus beef fat and the finest quality spices from around the world.

But the winner of Scotland’s National Black Pudding Championship said he can’t give away any more secrets about his coveted recipe.

Nigel Ovens, owner of McCaskie’s Butchers in Wemyss Bay has retained the title for 2024, with an unprecedented fourth championship win.

The undisputed King of the black pudding said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ to hang on to the title in one of the industry’s most fiercely contested competitions.

Around 1,000kg of black pudding are produced at Wemyss Bay every week to supply customers across the UK.

Nigel’s latest champion is a new recipe created for the company’s Pirie’s sub brand, which narrowly pipped McCaskie’s existing title holder to lift the West of Scotland Regional Championship, before going on to secure the national title in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

‘If the renowned McCaskie’s black pudding had to be pushed out of the running, I’m absolutely thrilled that it was by another of my recipes,’ said Nigel.

‘We naturally didn’t want to change anything about the 2022 McCaskie’s champion, but our Pirie’s brand gave us the chance to experiment with a slightly sweeter version – and it has proved a winner on its first outing.”

‘We’re incredibly honoured to retain the title – it’s one that every butcher aspires to and we don’t take this achievement lightly.

‘It makes me immensely proud to say I have created two championship-winning black puddings – I’m absolutely elated.’

And the secret to Nigel’s winning ways? ‘Finest Scottish oatmeal, Aberdeen Angus beef fat, the finest quality spices from around the world – and the rest is top secret,’ he said.

Nigel’s passion for black pudding saw him spearhead a campaign to stage a National Black Pudding Day to celebrate and acknowledge the Scottish staple.

McCaskie’s bought the legendary James Pirie and Son brand a month ago, bringing the five times World Scotch Pie Champion into the Wemyss Bay stable, along with a host of other award-winning products.

Plans are in hand to develop the Pirie’s brand and Nigel said this national championship would prove the ideal boost.

Gordon King, Executive Manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, agreed that Nigel had ‘a winning touch’ when it comes to black pudding.

‘The fact that he has once again come up with a championship-winning product proves that Wemyss Bay really is the home of the best black puddings in Scotland,’ he said.

‘It’s a remarkable achievement to retain the title with a different recipe and we’re delighted for Nigel and his family as well as the entire staff at McCaskie’s.

‘Black pudding is one of the iconic products for craft butchers and to be crowned overall winner in Scotland is seen as the ultimate accolade. It’s quite something to repeatedly lift that title as Nigel has done.’

