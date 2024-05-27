Rare glimpse inside rock star’s pad as Marillion singer Fish puts home on the market

Fans of Fish, the former frontman of cult prog rock band Marillion, are getting a rare glimpse inside the star’s world after he put his Scottish home on the market.

The singer has lived in the countryside at Spittalrig, near Haddington in East Lothian, since 1988. But now he is now preparing to start a new life as crofter in the Outer Hebrides and is giving up ownership of his converted farm cottage.

The property, called The Studio, is being marketed at offers over £850,000. The four-bedroom house is set in around an acre of land and is fitted out with a fully sound-proofed recording studio, where Fish, real name Derek Dick, has laid down tracks over the years.

The studio control room was designed by Keith Slaughter from Air Studios, London and is acoustically treated, soundproofed, and wired to various areas of the house that can be used as sound recording rooms.

The home’s mature gardens boast a plethora of raised beds and have featured on both The Beechgrove Garden and Gardeners World in recent years.

Inside, the property has been extensively modernised across a single level and is flooded with natural light with vaulted ceilings in the main reception area.

The Studio is on the market at offers over £850,000 through selling agents Simpson & Marwick.

