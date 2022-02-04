My love is like a… Rose Pale Ale

On Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing like saying it with roses. Or, for the less romantic, there’s always Rose Pale Ale.

Scottish online drinks specialist Flavourly have partnered with Arcade Beerworks and the Secret Garden Distillery, the UK’s largest grower of the Apothecary Rose to create the ‘romantic’ limited edition craft beer.

Produced by Arcade Beerworks the Rose Pale Ale is brewed using the finest distilled rose water giving the beer its delicate floral ‘bouquet’.

Roses have long been the gift of choice for declaring your love on St Valentine’s Day and this year if your partner is more beer lover than hearts and flowers fan, a box of Rose Pale Ales could be the perfect romantic gesture!

Rose Pale Ale is the fifth release from Arcade Beerworks. A modern hazy pale ale with bold flavours of citrus, passion fruit and grapefruit, balanced with a subtly sweet malt body and interwoven with the delicate rose notes.

The beer is infused with distilled rose water from the Secret Garden, an oasis of nature located on the outskirts of Edinburgh, created by husband and wife Hamish and Liberty Martin and home to Secret Garden Gin.

Each herb in the garden is carefully selected due to its medicinal properties and grown without chemicals. The rose water in the Rose Pale Ale is derived from the Apothecary Rose, the only medicinal rose in the world and the same as used in Apothecary Rose Gin.

Available exclusively from Flavourly, the limited edition Rose Pale Ale (4% abv) costs £19.95 for 6 – 330ml cans, £29.95 for 12 or £44.95 for 24 including two free Flavourly glasses and snack. Delivery to your loved one is free – you just need to decide if you want to make it anonymous or declare your feelings!

Assean Sheikh, founder and CMO Flavourly, said: ‘Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to show someone you care and they do say that the best way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach so instead of a bunch of roses we thought… Rose Pale Ale!’

For more information on Arcade Beerworks V – Rose Pale Ale visit flavourly.com/rosebeer and Happy Valentine’s Day.