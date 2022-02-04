Just a few weeks left to see Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema

Time’s running out to see Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema at the National Galleries of Scotland.

Ray Harryhausen: Titan of Cinema was originally due to close in September 2021, but the show has been extended to February 20 this year to allow as many people as possible to experience this thrilling and immersive exhibition.

Film special effects superstar Ray Harryhausen helped elevate stop motion animation to an art. His innovative and inspiring films, from the 1950s onwards, changed the face of modern movie making forever. This is the largest and widest-ranging exhibition of Ray Harryhausen’s work ever seen, with newly restored and previously unseen material from his incredible archive.

Born in the USA in 1920, in 1960, Harryhausen moved to the United Kingdom and became a dual American-British citizen, and lived in London until his death in 2013.

He became a prolific film effects producer, involved in Jason and the Argonauts, First Meen in the Moon, One Million Years BC, The Golden Voyage of Sinbad, Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger, and Clash of the Titans

Titan of Cinema traces Harryhausen’s career as a special effects guru, whose only limits was his boundless imagination. Titan of Cinema shows his creative processes: from embryonic preparatory sketches, through to model making and bringing characters to life who went onto terrorise and delight audiences in equal measure on the cinema screen.

Open daily, from 10am-5pm, tickets are £14 (£12 concessions available), booking recommended.

Click HERE to find out more about the exhibitions at the National Galleries of Scotland.