MasterChef winner Jamie Scott revamps Newport eatery on back of AA Rosette win

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott has revamped his Newport eatery – just weeks after collecting a third AA Rosette win.

Jamie, crowned the BBC MasterChef Professionals winner in 2014, and wife Kelly were recently awarded the coveted AA Rosette at the Newport Restaurant in Fife.

Now the couple has revamped The Newport Bar, and given it a new name, The Cove Bar.

It is situated next door to the award-winning Newport Restaurant in a stunning riverside location on the banks of the River Tay.

With the popular Shipwrecked Seafood Truck now anchored for winter, The Cove will offer visitors the chance to sample Jamie’s relaxed dining offerings.

A homemade burger, a duck confit cheese toastie, salt and pepper squid and triple-cooked chips headline the exclusive menu.

Decked out in furnishings have been made from reclaimed whisky barrels and reclaimed railway lines.

‘The Cove Bar will be open to all and will offer customers to drop in to sample a “Taste of Newport” within a stunning location,’ said Jamie.

‘We have re-crafted the food offerings to give The Cove Bar its own bespoke menu that stays true to the signature style people have come to expect from our brand.

‘We’re sure The Cove Bar will prove popular and offer customers a warm, relaxed and snug environment to enjoy some delicious food and drink at a stunning waterside location.’

Kelly added: ‘Everything we offer is of the highest quality and we work hard to source the finest hand-picked local ingredients to support seasonal and sustainable food.

‘All the meat trim from the restaurant and bakery helps to produce our burger mix and all the vegetable trim goes into our own kimchi. All bread waste is repurposed to make our miso.’

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November’s issue of Scottish Field magazine.