Hollywood legend Jean-Claude Van Damme launches own Irish whiskey brand

In a world filled with action-packed movies and adrenaline-pumping stunts, few names stand out as prominently as Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Known for his incredible martial arts skills and charismatic on-screen presence, Van Damme has been a global icon in the world of cinema for decades.

But now the Hollywood movie legend has taken on a different role as businessman, becoming a partner in a product he loves.

The martial arts action hero, dubbed the ‘Muscles from Brussels’ has launched his own whisky, called Old Oak.

He discovered Old Oak whiskey at a chance meeting with a friend and business colleague.

‘I was looking for my own brand of whiskey, possibly an American bourbon and then one of my close friends and business associates asked ‘why an American whiskey when you can go back to the roots of whiskey and find an Irish whiskey?’ the actor said.

‘He then introduced me to the Old Oak whiskey label which had yet to be launched and had been put together by some Whiskey aficionados in Ireland.

‘It was also the perfect opportunity to combine two things with which I feel a close connection …whiskey and its rich heritage and the charisma and warmth of Ireland and its people.

‘I loved its aroma and the smoothness on the palate compared to the more heavier whiskies I had tasted from different parts of the world.’

Old Oak has a signature three-year-old blended whiskey finished from a carefully selected mixture of bourbon and new oak barrels and a five-year-old blended whiskey finished in a rum reserve barrel.

