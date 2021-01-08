Lidl combines Burns Night and ‘veganuary’

LIDL has become the first supermarket to release its own haggis, neeps, and tatties ready meal that’s been certified as vegan.

The German discounter’s dish got the seal of approval from The Vegetarian Society.

Its own-brand McKinlay’s vegetarian haggis, neeps and tatties meal is available across all 104 of the chain’s stores in Scotland.

News of the dish comes amid a busy time for neeps, with Walter Gregor’s turning the vegetable into a tonic water.

Other Scottish products popping up a Lidl during “veganuary” include Fodilicious’s “Cookie Buttons” snacks, which were designed with people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in mind.

Lidl also brought together a group of poets recently to celebrate the “daft days” between Christmas and Epiphany.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.