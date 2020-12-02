Lidl gets ready to mark ‘daft days’ with poetry

SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has brought together a group of poet’s to celebrate the “daft days” between Christmas and Epiphany.

Poets who have penned verses for the project include Len Pennie, Stuart Paterson, Jo Gilbert, Gary Robertson, and Anne Frater.

The German discounter is also running a series of virtual poetry workshops for schools, so pupils can write their own poems.

Pennie said: “My poem is definitely reflective of this year and what the festive season means to me – family, friends, kindness, sharing.

“I’d absolutely encourage people to get involved and try their hand at writing a Scots poem, or any poem for that matter – there’s no right or wrong way to do it.”

Ross Millar, Lidl’s director for Scotland, said: “This project has certainly been an education for us all; uncovering the origins of ‘daft days’ – the original, Scottish 12 days of Christmas.”

