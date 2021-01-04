Burns Night: haggis, neeps… and tonic

AN ABERDEENSHIRE entrepreneur has created a tonic water – infused with neeps.

Claire Rennie, who founded her Walter Gregor’s tonic water brand in 2015, created the mixer to go with Ogilvy’s potato vodka.

Rennie said: “I love haggis, but couldn’t find a suggested drink to pair with it that wasn’t whisky.

“As neeps and tatties are the natural accompaniment for haggis, we started experimenting with Ogilvy Vodka, a potato vodka produced on another Scottish farm in Angus.

“With some neeps from our neighbour’s farm, we discovered that the infused tonic had a delicious clear, crisp citrus flavour with an aroma of neep.”

She added: “Using Ogilvy’s tattie vodka we created the ‘Neeps & Tatties Cocktail’.

“We use an all-natural production process to create a softer bubble in our tonics, which allows the flavours to sing.

“I think it makes the perfect Burns Night aperitif, served with a haggis bon-bon.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.