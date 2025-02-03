In a Nutshell: Paul Green, The Three Chimneys

Paul Green, head chef at The Three Chimneys on Skye on his love of fine dining, and why not tasting food is the biggest sin a chef can commit.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

I currently have it on the menu at The Three Chimneys, it features local langoustines from Dunvegan, dressed in a mirin and soy marinade. It’s super simple, but has been a big hit.

Skye is unashamedly blessed with an abundance of local seafood, often sourced from the shores right in front of the restaurant. This amazing seafood will be a headline feature on our menus alongside fresh game, meats and locally foraged produce.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

I’m continually learning and evolving my style, but simple and hopefully flavourful.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

Breaking it down into dishes: A thinly pounded tuna, with foie gras en croûte at Le Bernardin, the artichoke and truffle soup at Guy Savoy, and oyster and pearls at Per Se.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Andouillette sausage in a famous Paris bistro- my partner at the time chose it, the front of house tried to warn her off it, but she insisted. I have never laughed so much, the taste is…interesting!

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

I can’t pin it down to one dish, as a cook I’m in the business of making people happy through food- clean plates, so returning customers is what keeps me going.

Favourite ingredient (could be an ingredient or spice which transforms dishes):

Citrus, and salt in desserts, is a revelation.

Your go-to recipe book:

Anything by Nathan Outlaw. The original French Laundry cookbook, Michel Bras and White Heat by chef Marco Pierre White.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Italy and Sicily.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

Over £1,000– Yikes!

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Tom Kitchin and Gordon Ramsay.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Nathan Outlaw

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

I worked in the local hotel as a KP when I was 16, the pastry chef, Jenny, showed me how to caramelise a crème brulee. That moment and watching the chefs go about their work- was something that struck a chord.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Taste constantly, I can’t stress that enough.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

My two standouts are Michael Smith from the Three Chimneys, who I worked with as a young commis chef in 2005 and the other is Martin Wishart. Both are very different cooks and restaurants, but united by passion and flavour.

The Three Chimneys is where my passion for Scottish produce really ignited. So coming back to the island almost 20 years later as head chef has an even greater personal significance for me and an achievement that I’m extremely proud of.

Best thing about the industry:

You can go anywhere in the world.

Worst thing about the industry:

It attracts all sorts, to put it politely!

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Not to taste your food.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Typical chef probably- cheese on toast and instant noodles! Definitely not a healthy diet.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Past and present Anthony Bourdain and Billy Connolly – stories for days.

Tell me something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I do smile… sometimes.

What’s your favourite wine?

Something from Gusbourne or just give me a Guinness.

Your spirit of choice?

Talisker 10 or Ardbeg Uigeadail

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

I prefer a quieter kitchen but lean towards 90’s hip hop.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Growing up in the Borders I played a lot of rugby all the way up to regional level before becoming a chef, so hopefully I could have continued in the sport in some capacity.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.