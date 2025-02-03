Gregor MacGregor: Scotland’s most infamous conman who pulled off history’s most audacious scam

He was Scotland’s most infamous con artist who pulled off one of history’s most audacious scams.

And now a new play about the life of Gregor MacGregor, the Scot who swindled the public into believing in a country that never existed, is coming to Scotland.

MacGregor was an officer in the British Army from 1803 to 1810, but when he returned to Britain in 1820 he wanted to capitalise on investments in colonial ventures in the new world.

As such, he created a fictional country Poyais, a Central American territory that he claimed to rule as Cazique, complete with parliament, honours system and coat of arms.

Hundreds fell for his engaging tales of the far-off land and invested their savings in supposed Poyaisian government bonds and land certificates.

The Land That Never Was from emerging Scottish theatre maker Liam Rees will tell the story of MacGregor’s scam as well as exploring why people lie and why we are often desperate to believe them.

Liam draws parallels between MacGregor’s story and his own experiences as a bored Edinburgh tour guide lying to tourists, masterfully toying with the audience by presenting both charitable and unsympathetic accounts – ultimately asking what we’re willing to believe.

‘As soon as I came across the story of Gregor MacGregor and his scam to make up a country, I knew I needed to make a show about it,’ Liam said.

‘It cuts through so much of the lies and misinformation we’re dealing with now: from fake news and nationalism to Scotland’s desperate attempt to paint itself as a victim of colonialism rather than an enthusiastic participant.

‘It’s easy to sound very serious, but there are jokes and a real playfulness with the audience at the heart of it.’

The Land That Never Was performs in Edinburgh at The Studio at Festival Theatre on 14 March and in Glasgow at Tron Theatre on 21and 22 March.

