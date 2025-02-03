Skipinnish oak represents UK in European Tree of the Year contest

A spectacular oak tree hidden for decades within a conifer plantation and named after Scottish band Skipinnish is representing the UK in the European Tree of the Year contest.

The Skipinnish Oak in Lochaber was named UK Tree of the Year in October after winning a public vote organised by the Woodland Trust.

Hidden in a Sitka spruce plantation on Achnacarry Estate, it supports an island of native species including rare lichens such as the black-eyed Susan.

With a trunk girth of 8m and likely over 400 years old, it is one of the largest oaks in the district.

Yet for decades the tree was known to only a handful of local people who remembered it from the days before the conifers grew up around it.

The now famous celtic music group Skipinnish, who at the time were a small ceilidh band, played for a gathering of the Native Woodland Discussion Group in nearby Fort William back in 2009.

The band’s piper Andrew Stevenson led amazed delegates to the hidden location he remembered from childhood.

The tree has been known as the Skipinnish Oak ever since and is a great favourite of tree enthusiasts.

‘I am delighted that The Skipinnish Oak won Tree of the Year in the UK and is now going on to make its mark in Europe,’ Andrew said.

‘The tree has held a special place in my heart since my father first described it to me, and the first time I saw it many years ago.’

The band will compose a new song in honour of the tree, to be debuted in September at the 14,000 capacity OVO Hydro in Glasgow – their biggest gig to date.

‘The Skipinnish Oak is a magnificent tree and this 2024 winner of Tree of the Year is a shining example of the natural heritage we strive to protect,’ The Woodland Trus’s head of campaigning Adam Cormack said.

‘It would be fantastic if it does well in the European Tree Of The Year vote too. We hope lots of people will give it their vote in this quick and easy online poll.’

Online voting will run until 24 Feburary.

