In a nutshell, Chef Roberta Hall McCarron: ‘I cook very simple, one pan wonders when I am at home’

Roberta Hall-McCarron spent the early part of her culinary career under the wing of Tom Kitchin. But since then she has gone on to carve a path of her own, opening her third restaurant, Ardfern, in Edinburgh earlier this year, following-on from her success with The Little Chartroom and Eleanore.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

Braised beef pie – I first made it on Great British Menu, and it was very well received and we now make them every year in the restaurant to be bought and enjoyed at home at Christmas time.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Modern British with French influences and revitalising classic dishes.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

So hard to pick, but I went to restaurant Geranium in Copenhagen, my husband had just proposed whilst and we decided to see if Geranium had any space – they had just received their 3rd star and so it seemed unlikely but got very lucky with a cancellation, last minute 3 Michelin star meals are extra special.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

The weirdest would be chitterlings – sheep’s intestine at St. John’s, it was delicious. The worst thing would be my fifth course of sea urchin at a Japanese restaurant in New York. The meal was tasty and I like sea urchin, but by the fifth time I was done and we had to leave.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

My amuse bouche on Great British Menu – it was a chickpea pancake with onion puree and microplaned cheese, and was described as floppy

Favourite ingredient (could be an ingredient or spice which transforms dishes) :

Fermented wild garlic. We order in lots of wild garlic when the season’s in full swing and use the leaves, but take all the stems and finely chop them and ferment them. They get used in so many different things – sauces, doughs, farces, the flavour is amazing.

Your go-to recipe book:

It changes a lot but right now The Pastry Chef’s Guide, Ravneet Gill.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Mexico.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

£750.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Mark Donald.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Merlin Labron Johnson.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

Tom Kitchin.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Write everything down.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

Dominic Jack and Tom Kitchin.

Best thing about the industry:

The joy of giving good hospitality

Worst thing about the industry:

VAT

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

Not tasting their food.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Very simple, one pan wonders.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Dame Maggie Smith, legend.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I love all the Walking Dead TV shows.

What’s your favourite wine?

Any white Burgundy.

Your spirit of choice?

Campari

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

Old school, everything from the 80’s.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

Something to do with tv or film, maybe set design…

