Head chef to take on Gleneagles Townhouse post

Ahead of its official launch in spring, Gleneagles Townhouse has announced the appointment of head chef, Jonny Wright.

He will lead the culinary offering across the 33-room hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant, The Spence, on St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

Jonny, 34, returns to Scotland with over 16 years’ experience including stints as head chef at Jason Atherton’s Berner’s Tavern, where he was the recipient of an Acorn top 30-under-30 award, sous chef at Evelyn’s Table and senior sous chef at the award-winning Palomar restaurant in Soho.

It is this experience that has helped impart a fearless energy into proud Scot Jonny, who is eager to make his mark on Edinburgh’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

Seeking out some of the country’s most innovative suppliers, it is his enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder, the old Scots word from which The Spence takes its name, which is set to make the offering really stand out.

Signature dishes, which he describes as ‘rooted in classics with a modern twist’ include Wild Mushroom Tart with Goats Curd and Hazelnuts, Whole Roasted Turbot with Fennel & Chilli and Scotch Baba with Praline Sauce and Mascarpone for two to share.

Working alongside Wright and the Townhouse team are brother-and-sister restaurateur duo, Zoe and Layo Paskin, who have collaborated on the vision and concept for The Spence, their first ever consultancy project outside of London. The Paskins much-admired London outposts include The Palomar, The Barbary, Evelyn’s Table and most recently, The Barbary Next Door.

Together, intent on ensuring a progressive culinary offering and a buzzy backdrop from morning until night, the team draw on a wealth of experience to make sure The Spence becomes a vibrant spot to gather and for great get-togethers to unfold.

Set in one of Edinburgh’s most iconic banking halls; the airy, social space is a modern style brasserie for lively conversations and spontaneous suppers. At its core, a central bar sits underneath an extraordinary glass-domed ceiling serving up a carefully constructed drinks list curated by bar manager, Stefanie Anderson.

Original and elaborate features, including towering columns and intricate cornicing, carefully restored by Ennismore Design Studio, will frame Bloody Mary breakfasts, up-beat lunches, and dynamic dinners as well, of course, as some naughty nightcaps, too.

Based at 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland, this historic building is being reimagined to become Gleneagles Townhouse; a 33-bedroom hotel, all-day restaurant, rooftop bar, wellness space and member’s club.

