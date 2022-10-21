Get a sneaky peek at the new look for Edinburgh’s Tigerlily…

EDINBURGH’S Tigerlily bar and restaurant reopens tonight after being redecorated.

Innes Bolt, managing director of owner Montpeliers described the refit as “the biggest change in 16 years” at the George Street venue.

The outlet opened in 2006 and had its last refurbishment in 2015.

Designer Jim Hamilton – who created Tigerlily’s original look and was in charge of its previous refit – has returned to oversee the new look.

“There will be a perfect blend of iconic furniture and lighting, contemporary Scottish artwork, interesting materials, and bespoke locally-crafted products that will shape the style and essence of Tigerlily,” said Hamilton.

The renovations have been accompanied by new sharing cocktails, including “Mermaid’s Punch” and “Disco Ball”.

“There’s been a lot of resurgent energy in Edinburgh, with the opening of the St James Quarter and the likes of the Gleneagles Townhouse and Virgin Hotels opening recently in the city,” said Bolt.

“Hospitality is an exciting sector with lots of growth potential.

“It’s important to reinvest sensibly in your offering, to stay fresh and to keep competing.

“We pride ourselves on providing the best for our customers and this is a significant focus for our teams.

“More and more, people want to spend their money on all-encompassing experiences they can rely on and trust to deliver.”

The renovation is part of Montpeliers Group’s wider plan to refurbish a further four of its seven venues by April 2023: Lulu; Indigo Yard; Candy Bar & Kitchen; and Montpeliers of Bruntsfield.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss Masterchef finalist Sarah Rankin’s recipes in the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.