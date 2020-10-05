Game dishes to mark National Curry Week

THE British Game Association has unveiled an online cook-along and a series of recipes to celebrate National Curry Week.

Braehead Foods will run the curry night on 26 November as part of Great British Game Week.

Fifty participants will receive a link to the Zoom cookery session and a box of ingredients to create a hot and sour mallard duck salad with toasted peanuts and crispy shallots as a starter, followed by thai red pheasant curry, jasmine rice and coconut as main course, and finished with chilled kaffir lime leaf rice pudding, poached pear and cardamom for two.

In the meantime, the BGA is marking National Curry Week – which gets underway today – with recipes from TV chef Ivor Peters, better know as “The Urban Rajah”.

Louisa North, the BGA’s head of operations, said: “National Curry Week is the perfect time to demonstrate the great aromatic and spicy flavours that compliment game meat so well.

“We are delighted to support BGA-registered processor Braehead Foods with its fantastic curry-themed home cooking event and, if you would just like to learn how to cook a game curry this week, we have also partnered with The Urban Rajah to show you how.”

