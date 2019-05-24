Free prosecco for Edinburgh’s graduates at Dine

With Edinburgh’s graduation season soon upon us, multi-award winning brasserie Dine will be toasting the Class of 2019 by offering complimentary bubbles to every graduate.

Throughout the city’s graduation season, which runs from 17th June until 10th July, Edinburgh’s college and university graduates will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco* from Dine when booking a celebratory lunch or dinner at the brasserie. Graduate bookings will also be able to enjoy bottles of House Champagne at an exclusive price of £40 and in the cocktail lounge there will be graduation classic cocktails for £5 as well as the seasonal cocktail menu for £10.50.

For bookings telephone 0131 218 1818 and quote GRADUATION2019.

*Terms and Conditions: One glass of prosecco per graduate per booking and when purchasing a two or three course meal. This offer is valid during graduation days only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Subject to availability.

DINE

1st floor, 10 Cambridge Street

Edinburgh

EH1 2ED