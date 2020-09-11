Fizz Feast organiser unveils ‘Fizz Friday’ online tastings

THE annual Fizz Feast wine and food festival may not be taking place in Edinburgh this autumn but organiser Diana Thompson has created an online “bonanza of bubbles” to take its place.

Thompson, who runs Wine Events Scotland, has organised five “Fizz Friday” tastings on video conferencing platform Zoom.

They begin on 30 October and run until 27 November.

Sparkling wines featuring in the virtual tastings include Champagne, crémant, and South Africa’s méthode cap classique.

Thompson said: “As with Fizz Feast, these tastings will be a great way to find out more about your favourite fizz, try some new ones and maybe pick out a few to enjoy over the festive period.

“Why not invite some friends around – covid restrictions allowing – and start your weekend off with a sparkle?”

Thompson has organised four previous fizz feast festivals at The Edinburgh Academy, featuring wine retailers and food producers.

