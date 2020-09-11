Golf: the perfect social distancing activity

GOLF has become “the perfect social distancing outdoor activity in a safe environment”, according to Trump Turnberry.

The hotel and golf resort on the Ayrshire coast has hailed its corporate packages for giving companies the chance to “mix business with pleasure”.

Turnberry offers both individuals and companies a variety of corporate and partner memberships, with prices ranging from £5,000 for a “King Robert The Bruce” corporate package to £17,500 (including VAT) to become a “Turnberry Gold Partner”.

The bronze, silver and gold options feature multiple rounds on the Ailsa course – which has hosted four Open championships – with silver and gold partners also able to enjoy Turnberry’s other 18-hole course, the King Robert The Bruce, as well as complimentary access to its nine-hole Arran course and free nights in the resort’s luxury accommodation.

Turnberry added: “In addition, partners can take advantage of a selection of other outstanding benefits including: selected discounts off any additional accommodation, golf tuition and corporate golf-day packages; complimentary clubhouse room hire for company meetings; and an exclusive invite to a Turnberry golf day offering excellent networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.”