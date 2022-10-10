Finzean will host ‘Celebration of Game’ dinner

FINZEAN farm shop in Aberdeenshire will host a “Celebration of Game” dinner on 11 November as part of Great British Game Week.

Sanjay Bhattacharya, head chef at Finzean, will be on hand to introduce new diners to game meat’s versatility.

His starter consists of Finzean venison seekh kebab, partridge tikka bites, spicy onions, coriander mint sauce, and raita.

A main course of Finzean pheasant and wild mushroom stroganoff with creamy mash and seasonal vegetables will then be followed by either sticky toffee pudding or apple crumble for dessert.

“I’m really excited to host the ‘Celebration of Game’ dinner,” Bhattacharya said.

“As a working estate, and a passionate hunter myself, we have the bonus of being able to harvest, butcher, and sell all of our game in the farm shop – including in ready meals, which have been proving very popular with our customers.

“I’m very lucky to work with our game keeper, Hedge Shand, who has sourced game for the event, including venison, partridge, and pheasant.

“We’re also fortunate to have a keen forager in one of our waitresses, who regularly brings us wild garlic, wild mushrooms and more.

The ‘Celebration of Game’ dinner is a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to all these wonderful ingredients around us, and the people who so passionately bring them to the table.”

Louisa Clutterbuck, director of operations at British Game Assurance, which organises Great British Game Week, will also discuss the health benefits of eating game.

