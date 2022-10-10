First Buchanan clan chief appointed in 341 years

THE Buchanan clan has a chief again for the first time since 1681.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed to the role on Saturday at a ceremony in Cambusmore near Callander.

The event was overseen by Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The last Buchanan chief, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a male heir.

His successor was identified following years of genealogy research by the late Hugh Peskett.

The new chief’s first act was to reinstate the clan’s parliament to discuss the clan’s future.

He said: “This is a turning point in our clan’s history.

“For centuries our traditions were confined to the history books, so it’s truly humbling that members of Clan Buchanan and our good friends from other clans have reunited to celebrate with us.

“I have pledged to bring Clan Buchanan into the modern era by restoring our ancient traditions and championing the values, relevance, and importance of the global community we represent.

“For centuries our clan had no chief or Clan Parliament, so this is the start of a new era for Clan Buchanan.”

Much of the ceremony was based on a book by the late Lord Lyon, Sir Thomas Learney of Innes.

“Clan jewels” were recreated for the event.

Kevin “Buck” Buchanan, vice president of the Clan Buchanan Society International, based in California, added: “It’s fantastic to be here representing Clan Buchanan’s members from the USA.

“Our clan is spread across the globe but today we’ve united to make it relevant in the modern day while restoring our ancient traditions.

“This has been such a historic moment in Scotland – I’m proud to be part of it.”

