Fashion round-up: Laings, Findra, Earsass, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest news from brands including Findra, Earsass, and Laings.

OUTDOOR clothing brand Findra is “popping-up” in John Lewis’ department store in Edinburgh this week to talk shoppers through its “ready-to-layer” range.

The Scottish label is taking part in “The Great British Pop-up” initiative, which supports small businesses.

“‘Ready to layer’ is our way of explaining the versatility of Findra clothing,” said founder Alex Feechan.

“I design every piece to work together, using complementary colours, so t-shirts can be worn on their own in summer or over a long-sleeved top in winter.

“From merino wool socks to waterproof jackets, it means our clothing really can be worn all year round – you just add or remove a layer depending on the weather.”

Feechan launched Findra in 2014 following a 20-year career in fashion for the likes of Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Escada.

In other knitwear news, Dovecot Studios’ latest exhibition opens in Edinburgh on Saturday.

“Knitwear: Chanel to Westwood”, which is organised by London’s Fashion & Textile Museum, features more than 150 items from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield.

Highlights include a 1920s Chanel jumper, 1980s Vivienne Westwood, and 1990s Julien MacDonald.

Scottish earring brand Earsass is teaming up for the first time with global beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury for a “Sass & Style” event taking place at the newly-renovated Tigerlily hotel in Edinburgh on 30 October.

The event will combine fashion and makeup and will give guests the chance to meet experts and gain an insight into this season’s trends and colours.

It marks the first time that Charlotte Tilbury has teamed up with an independent Scottish brand for a style event in the capital since opening its beauty counter in the Harrods H beauty store in the St James Quarter.

“We’re really excited to be working with two gorgeous brands to bring a sassy style event to Edinburgh as we enter the party season,” said Veronika Redmond, a digital account executive at Big Flavour Marketing.

Jewellery maker Laings has also formed a new partnership – with The Dalmore whisky.

The jeweller will serve The Dalmore’s 12-year-old single malt at its showrooms throughout the UK.

Both brands were founded within a year of each other, with The Dalmore tracing its roots back to 1839 and Laings to 1840.

Laings already serves Lanson Champagne at its sites in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, and Southampton.

