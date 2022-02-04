Fine food and gin to mark the Six Nations

One Under Bar, located at Rusacks St Andrews, kicks off the Six Nations Championships this weekend with a brand-new bar menu and a specially curated cocktail menu together with Garden Shed Co. Gin.

Created by executive chef Derek Johnstone, the new offering includes comfort bowl food and proper rugby watching fare. Dishes include Haggis Fritters, Arran Mustard Whisky Mayo; ‘Dirty’ Burgers; Angus Steak and Ale Pie; alongside a tasty Three Cheese Toastie with Pickles and Truffle Heather Honey.

Vanilla Rice Pudding with Blood Orange and Shortbread Biscuits; and Sticky Toffee Pudding with Whisky Sultanas and Butterscotch Ice Cream ensure a sweet finish at the final whistle.

To make the Scottish games extra special, fresh sourdough wood-fired pizzas will also be available during those fixtures:

Saturday 5 February – Scotland v England

Saturday 12 February – Wales v Scotland

Saturday 26 February – Scotland v Wales

Saturday 12 March – Italy v Scotland

Saturday 19 March – Ireland v Scotland

Derek said: ‘When creating the new the pub menu at One Under we had huge sporting tournaments like this particularly in mind. We’ve used top quality Scottish ingredients and made them into classic dishes that customers can rely on to enjoy whether their team wins or loses.’

Alongside the new pub menu, Garden Shed Gin Co. founded by ex-rugby professionals and their wives, have curated six ‘team’ cocktails (from £10 each):

Scotland, The Brave Thistle mixes gin with Haroosh Brambleberry Liqueur

Ireland, Shoulder to Shoulder combines green Chartreuse with lime, sugar syrup and gin

England, Sweet Chariots with rosemary infused gin with vanilla, Merlet crème de fraise and soda water.

Wales, Land of my Feathers combines hibiscus tea with honey syrup, Merlet poire and ginger ale

Italy, Azzuri Spritz with Côte-Rôtie aged gin, bianco vermouth, Campri and Prosecco

France, Viva La Resolution, mixing RinQuinQuin à la Pêche with Côte-Rôtie infused gin, Angostura orange bitters and sparkling wine

Ryan Grant and Ruaridh Jackson from The Garden Shed Co. said: ‘We’re delighted to team up with One Under Bar to create these Six Nations-inspired cocktails. Especially personal to us having played in the tournament ourselves, it’s nice to bring our two passions together.’

More information on One Under and The Bridge can be found on the website, https://marineandlawn.com/rusacksstandrews/