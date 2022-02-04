Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style at The Ivy Buchanan Street

The Ivy Buchanan Street in Glasgow has joined forces with Letters of Note to give diners a gift to treasure forever this Valentine’s Day.

Love is an exclusive book compiled by Shaun Usher, featuring a collection of the most passionate love letters written in history, reimagined by The Ivy Collection with a bespoke cover and foreword.

The book will be offered to all guests who book a table in the restaurant on Monday, February 14.

Inspired by love, a limited-edition cocktail menu designed to make even the cold-hearted blush will also be available for guests from Friday, February 11 to Monday 14, alongside Pillow Talk (£17.95), an indulgent sharing dessert featuring peach and raspberry parfait, white chocolate mousse, popping candy and a raspberry sauce.

Celebrating love in all its many forms, the trio of cocktails honour some of the world’s most iconic love letters from days gone by. From Napoleon to Joséphine (£9.75), a sparkling serve featuring Altos Tequila Blanco, passion fruit and a splash of prosecco, to Oscar Wilde’s Secret Affair (£9.50), incorporating Beefeater Gin, lemon juice and agave syrup, and His Immortal Beloved, inspired by Beethoven and consisting of coffee liqueur, double cream and Amaretto; guests will be sure to fall for these limited edition-delights.

Suzie Gilchrist, general manager at The Ivy Buchanan Street, said: ‘We are delighted to join forces with Letters of Note in celebration of the most powerful messages of love this Valentine’s Day.

‘We look forward to treating our guests to a copy of the book, and a menu of fanciful treats, which will pair perfectly with the much-loved favourite dishes on our menu.’

To book a table and enjoy a complimentary copy of Love on Monday, February 14, visit TheIvyGlasgow.com.