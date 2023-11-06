El Santo: Glasgow’s Latin American delight

Ellie Forbes ends the working week with a trip to El Santo on Glasgow’s Miller Street to try out the Latin American offering.

It signals the end of the working week for most, so it’s only right Friday nights are filled with friends and fun.

Throw in some good grub and you’ve got yourself the perfect start to the weekend.

That was the feeling I had when I arrived at El Santo on Glasgow’s trendy Miller Street on Friday night.

The Latin American inspired bar and restaurant, which opened last year, is buzzing with diners eager to shake off the remaining remnants of the week.

It’s a laid back atmosphere with a dazzling green and gold circular bar greeting you on the way in.

Past the bar there are a handful of tables and velvet booths, and the whole room is shrouded in moody red lighting. It’s the perfect atmosphere for a Friday night.

My friend who is dining with me tonight has travelled around Mexico and always raves about the guacamole being made at your table.

So she’s delighted when we order the dip and crisps and a waitress arrives to mix up the avocado and spices right in front of us. It’s a fun start to the meal.

The menu is perfect for sharing with a selection of ceviches, tacos and other bites so you can taste a bit of everything.

We’re keen to try some tacos and opt for a selection of fish, chicken and pork.

Chunks of delicious beer battered cod are stuffed inside a perfectly crisp taco and topped with zingy aioli, spicy jalapeño and caviar.

The chicken taco is melt in the mouth and hot, smothered with a dollop of smoky chipotle mayo.

The pulled pork is a personal favourite, with pickled cabbage and sour cream, it packs a punch.

But the real star of the show is an incredible Brazilian stew. The broth is fragrant with coconut milk which is soaked up with fluffy almond rice.

Huge, juice king prawns top the stew, which has heat but is not spicy. It’s creamy and rich and the whole dish is a triumph.

We’re too stuffed to fit in a pud, but we enjoy a cocktail and relax into our enormous booth while Latin American dancers put on a spectacular show for the diners.

Our waiter tells us about their hidden speakeasy where you can explore their extensive range of Tequila and Mezcal after dinner.

They also recently announced they have support from the world’s leading premium tequila brand, Patron.

The atmosphere in El Santo is electric, you can feel the buzz of anticipation for the weekend ahead. Friday nights are made for fun, and you can guarantee that’s what you’ll get here.

El Santo, 84 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

