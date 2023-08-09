Edinburgh Castle made out of nearly 3,000 shortbread pieces on display

Walker’s shortbread has created an incredible version of Edinburgh Castle – made entirely out of the biscuits.

Made with 2,933 shortbread pieces, the amazing structure was created by renowned UK food artist, Prudence Staite.

The castle will be on display at Edinburgh Airport, where Walker’s will have a pop-up until 31 August.

Located past airport security, it will reach over a million tourists at a time when visitor numbers are high for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The family-run company, which is based in the Scottish Highlands, and has been baking ‘Scotland’s finest’ shortbread for the past 125 years.

The recipe has been in the family since 1898.

The pop-up comes as the firm has witnessed an increased appetite for its products in travel retail, as tourists reach for products which are rooted in history and cultural heritage.

Bosses at Walker’s hope the pop-up will reach around 21.4 million tourists at Edinburgh Airport during August.

Nicky Walker, managing director at Walker’s Shortbread, said: ‘Shortbread is synonymous with Scotland, and it’s wonderful that travel and tourism is helping to drive demand for this product, putting Scotland on a world stage.

‘With a history spanning 125 years, Walker’s has transformed from a village bakery into an internationally renowned business, demonstrating the longevity of the brand which continues to thrive despite challenging market conditions and ongoing demand for heritage products of this kind.’

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.