Special items on the menu as Ivy on the Square turns two

The Ivy on the Square has been at the heart of Edinburgh’s dining scene since it opened its doors two years ago.

This month the brasserie will celebrate its second anniversary in typically stylish fashion, with a nod to tradition by launching a ‘cotton’ inspired cocktail, dessert and floral installation.

To mark the exciting occasion, from Tuesday, 10 September to Monday, 7 October, cotton candy will adorn a limited-edition birthday dessert.

Priced at £9.50, this sumptuous strawberry dome base and white chocolate mousse is a grown-up take on a birthday sweet treat, whilst a birthday cocktail, the Candy Floss Fizz, £10, will see Prosecco complemented with rosé, lychee, ginger and Havana 3yr old rum and topped with cotton fairy floss – making it the perfect way to enjoy the festivities.

Taking place of the much-loved butterfly installation and Scottish wildflower garden that adorned the restaurant this summer is a floral cotton cloud inspired installation on the restaurant’s exterior and internal pillar – which will undoubtedly be a visual pleasure for diners and passers-by alike.

General manager, Eric Garnier, who has been at the helm of The Ivy on the Square since it launched in September 2017, is delighted to welcome guests to celebrate the restaurant’s birthday.

He said: ‘We’re proud to celebrate our cotton anniversary with another exciting installation. It has been truly amazing how quickly the last two years have gone.

‘We will continue to provide the best possible service and experience for our Edinburgh diners and visitors to the city as we enter our third year.’