Olympian launches swimming academy in Glasgow

A Scots Olympic medallist is to launch Glasgow’s first swimming academy.

Olympic hero Michael Jamieson is to give something back to the city that supported him through the highs and lows of his competitive career.

The retired swimmer, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics, will launch the self-funded venture on Monday September 16 in Clydebank, which he says aims to ensure every baby, child and adult in the west of Scotland has the opportunity to learn to swim ‘at an honest price’ with world-class coaches, hand-picked by Jamieson himself.

The Michael Jamieson Swim Academy will provide kids with an Olympic-led swim journey and he and his team have created a unique learn to swim journey centred around the love for the sport.

Swimming Academy lessons will be available at four venues, including pools in Clydebank and Hamilton,and St Roch’s Secondary and Govan High School. The academy aims to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn to swim in a safe, fun and innovative way.

Michael said: ‘I have always had an incredible amount of support from the people of Glasgow & this is a fantastic opportunity for me, along with an amazing team, to pour knowledge & resource into making a positive change in developing astute young athletes in the city.’

Michael hopes the new venture will help foster a love of the sport and potentially identify future talent and also help children use the tools of sport to develop ’emotional fitness’ and the mental resilience to cope with life’s darker moments. Jamieson has spoken publicly about how the pressures of competitive swimming led him to develop depression.

He added: ‘Now, having transitioned out of competitive sport, I can pinpoint key areas in my swimming journey that helped me progress and excel. We’re lucky to have like minded partners in Glasgow that are committed to supporting the sport in the community and I’m excited about building a strong partnership together to match the ambition of Glasgow in changing our very poor health and exercise statistics.’

Bookings are now open for lessons at all Glasgow locations. Baby and toddler sessions are priced £90 for a 10-week block.

Visit https://mjswimacademy.com for further details and to book classes.