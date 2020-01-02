Six by Nico’s Best of 2019 menu is revealed

The votes are in and have been counted – and the courses for Best of 2019 at Six by Nico in Glasgow and Edinburgh have been decided.

Chef Nico Simeone invited the public to vote on the six dishes they enjoyed most in 2019 to create a six-course tasting menu that will include the top picks of the year – all voted for by the restaurant brand’s hungry customers!

Six By Nico have served up some memorable dishes over the past 12 months with influences coming from across the globe at their restaurants in Manchester, Belfast, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh. In 2019 diners enjoyed menus themed around New York City, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Paris, Guilty Pleasures, Catalonia, The Orient Express and Thai Street Food.

With the launch of Best of 2019, it’s now time to dive back into some of the most memorable, most enjoyable and most popular dishes creating the new year’s first theme served up from Tuesday 7 January – Sunday 16 February 2020 at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The winning six course menu includes: Bombas (Catalonia); Butternut Spring Roll (Thai Street Food); Beef Bouguignon (Paris); Milan (Orient Express); Penang Chicken (Thai Street Food) and finally for dessert Creme Brulee (Paris).

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘We are always seeking to evolve and improve the dining experience and our guests’ feedback plays a major role in helping us do just that. Therefore, we thought it was only right that we left our first menu concept of the decade in the hands of those who dine frequently with us.’

Open from midday, Tuesday through Sunday in Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh City Centre, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides.

Nico added: ‘It is fascinating to uncover what food memories stay with guests after they visit our restaurants and with this theme kicking off 2020’s concepts we are able to serve up something special for those who love us most.’

For further information, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk