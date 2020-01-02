Highland Print Studio works on tour in the Gulf

A series of 30 artworks which show the diversity of the work from the Highland Print Studio are touring the east.

From Alba to Arabia is a Highland Print Studio project funded by the British Council’s UK-Gulf Exhibitions Programme. The project is a showcase fine art exhibition of contemporary printmaking and accompanying programme of presentations and workshops run by HPS core and freelance experts.

The exhibition consists of a series of artworks which show the diversity of the work produced by the artists who collaborate with Highland Print Studio, all of whom are specialists in their field, with national and international reputations.

The work demonstrates technical excellence and experimentation, combining traditional printmaking techniques with cutting edge digital imaging and photography.

The touring exhibition will take place until March 2020 and will be in each of the following venues for up to one month:

Stal Gallery, Muscat, Oman, until 7 January.

Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, UAE, 7 January – 1 February.

Art Jameel House of Traditional Arts, Jeddah, KSA, 3 February – 5 March.

Wejha Arts Centre, Kuwait.

The exhibition is accompanied by a learning programme of activities that can include combinations of the following:

Illustrated presentation on Highland Print Studio and its work with artists and the community;

Illustrated presentation on printmaking techniques;

Guided tours of the exhibition;

Printmaking demonstrations;

Participatory printmaking workshops

From Alba to Arabia is a significant opportunity to raise Highland Print Studio’s profile across the Gulf Region. Scotland is unique in the world that it has a network of creative arts production facilities that have government investment to enable subsidised access to professional-grade equipment and specialist expertise.

This unique model of visual arts infrastructure has enabled Scotland to become a focus for the research, development and preservation of key artistic skills such as printmaking.

This project is an exciting opportunity for an exchange of skills, ideas and experience for creatives from Scotland and the Gulf. It is an opportunity from anyone interested in art to see an exhibition of contemporary artwork from Scotland. It is an opportunity for anyone interested in making art to try new techniques and learn more about printmaking and the remarkable diversity of images it can produce.

Exhibiting artists are:

John McNaught

Bronwen Sleigh

Ian McNicol

Pamela Tait

Kacper Kowalski

Fabric Lenny

Murray Roberston

Joanne Kaar

Elizabeth Ogilvie

Sarnath Banarjee

Rachel Duckhouse

Ade Adesina

Rosalind Lawless