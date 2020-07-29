Senegal chef opens Glasgow debut site

A YOUNG chef who came to Scotland from Senegal just seven years ago is preparing to open his first restaurant.

Modou Diagne is transforming the former “111 by Nico” site on Glasgow’s Cleveden Road into “111 by Modou“.

The 46-cover restaurant will open next month with a reduce capacity of 28.

Diagne began working for chef Nico Simeone before rising up the ranks to become the head chef at 111 by Nico.

Simeone offered him the chance to take over the reins back in March, but the conversion of the restaurant was slowed down by the coronavirus lockdown.

During the lockdown, Diagne helped provide emergency food and support to some of the most vulnerable people in his community by cooking weekly meals for St Gregory’s Church in Maryhill.

He also helped Simeone and his team launch “Home by Nico”, which served meals to more than 100,000 people.

Diagne said: “Having moved here in 2013, I would never have dreamed that I would be in this position seven years later.

“I am more than ready for this next chapter at 111 and I look forward to showing everyone in the industry what I can do.”

He added: “Throughout lockdown, I was busy helping my mate Nico cook and prepare the ‘Home by Nico’ kits and had the chance to give something back to the community who helped and supported me from the moment I arrived in Glasgow.

“This city and the people who live here have welcomed me with open arms and I am forever grateful.”

