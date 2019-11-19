Save up to 50% on the winter menu at pizza restaurant

The High Dive, the newest addition by the renowned Civerinos restaurant collection in Edinburgh, has just launched its brand new winter menu.

With their eclectic range of famous pizzas, it also features some sides, gluten free and vegan pasta as well as seasonal salads.

All of Civerinos pizzas are home made with san marzano tomatoes, the finest double zero flour and 100% mozzarella. All their dough is cured for 72 hours to create a superior flavour and a quality slice.

The High Dive is Edinburgh’s very first ‘Pizza Pub’ situated on St, Leonard’s Street.

The High Dive is a family-friendly reasonably priced neighbourhood pizza bar which is ideal for laid back dining and drinking with friends. Open seven days from morning until night even features their Speakeasy Civerinos Slice dining area through the back for their pizza lovers who want a little more privacy.

Until the end of November from Sunday-Thursday only, The High Dive invites diners to preview the new menu with an amazing 50% off lunch and 25% off dinner on all food.

To take advantage of this offer, you must email to book on thehighdive@civerinos.com and quote ‘love thy neighbourhood’.

Civerinos is a progressive style of New York eatery specialising in pizza, Italian family recipes, street food and beer. Opened in 2014 by Michele and Olivia Civiera the initial flag ship restaurant – Civerinos on Hunter Square boasts two sister units; Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road and The High Dive.